Café containers shipping into Eden Wharf

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
October 19 2022 - 5:30am
Eden Wharf and Sung Cove. Picture by David Rogers Photography

New food vendors could be operating from Eden's Snug Cove Wharf area by mid December with the arrival of four fully fitted hospitality containers by the end of October, president of the Eden Chamber of Commerce Eric Wolske says.

Local News

