Café containers shipping into Eden Wharf

New food vendors could be operating from Eden's Snug Cove Wharf area by mid December with the arrival of four fully fitted hospitality containers by the end of October, president of the Eden Chamber of Commerce Eric Wolske says.
In February the chamber was successful in getting $685,000 in funding through the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grant Program with the funding to be used to fit out containers for hospitality businesses. The containers will be fitted out specifically for a café, takeaway, restaurant style and a fresh seafood vendor and each container also has solar on the roof.
Expressions of interest (EoI) are currently open for vendors to apply to lease the containers and although due to close on Friday, October 21, Mr Wolske said they may "allow a bit of leeway but want the process done by the end of the October".
"We're doing the EoI so that we can talk to businesses about their vision and we're hoping that if everything goes to plan it should all be up and running by early December."
Mr Wolske said it would give vendors a chance to get their business going before the peak of the summer season.
Originally the containers were due to arrive earlier, but delays in obtaining some of the internal equipment meant they would have been ready at different times.
"We could have had some containers earlier and others transported later but I said get them all fitted out and delivered at the same time," Mr Wolske said.
Once delivered the containers will need connecting to waste, water, power and bottled gas, although they will be using solar during the day.
"Council told us it will be an above ground connection, which will be easier and more cost effective," Mr Wolske said.
The containers will be housed on the vacant area next to the public amenities block with ample customer parking available. The chamber has secured additional space to house two more containers in the future.
Mr Wolske also recently met with state agencies to discuss the old wharf hospitality site.
"We pressed our case that the area is important to the whole aesthetic feel; it's ugly and it needs to be fixed.
"I think they get it and hopefully they will come back shortly to us," Mr Wolske said about the fenced off site.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
