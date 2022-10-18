Eden Deb Ball an elegant night at Oaklands

Nine debutantes and their partners enjoyed the 2022 Eden Combined Churches deb ball recently.
Held at Oaklands Event Centre, the young couples were presented to Reverend Neil Ellis, locum rector for the Sapphire Coast Anglican Parish.
Co-organiser Pam Inwood said the couples performed three dances - the Pride of Erin, the Valentino Jive and the Evening Three Step.
The cake was cut by Tamika Westaway and Hunter Taylor with thankyou speeches from Shykiah Thomas and Mattee Scott.
The proceeds of the ball will be split between two Eden churches and Tearfund Australia, which assists in the global hunger crisis by providing water and sanitation, assists with education and health, provides farm animals and much more.
Photography was by Angi High, with images available via www.angihigh.com.au.
