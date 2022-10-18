Magnet
Eden Deb Ball an elegant night at Oaklands

Updated October 18 2022 - 11:58pm, first published 11:00pm
Nine debutantes and their partners at the 2022 Eden Combined Churches Deb Ball, held at Oaklands. Picture by Angi High Photography, angihigh.com.au

Nine debutantes and their partners enjoyed the 2022 Eden Combined Churches deb ball recently.

