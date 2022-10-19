Taste of Eden returns for Pacific Explorer cruise ship visit

The P&O cruise ship the Pacific Explorer is returning to Eden after more than three years and Cruise Eden is laying out the red carpet with the return of the popular Taste of Eden Festival.
The festival will be held in the grounds of the Seahorse Inn, Boydtown and will run from 10am-2.30pm with the first one held on Friday, October 21 to coincide with the arrival of the Pacific Explorer.
Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said the festival wasn't just for cruise passengers and encouraged visitors and locals to come along too.
Join passengers as you feast on local delicacies and enjoy the live music.- Debbie Meers, Cruise Eden
"Join passengers of P&O Pacific Explorer and relax on the lawns as you feast on locally made delicacies, enjoy the live music, and soak up the beautiful views," Ms Meers said.
There will be a range of food and drinks available including oysters, pizzas, paella, arancini, icecreams, coffee, plus wine and gin tasting.
There will also be live music with the opportunity to see guitarist and vocalist Sam Stevenson of Merimbula who on October 17 appeared on Australia's Got Talent to great acclaim, receiving a standing ovation for his performance.
Eden is the only port stop for the Pacific Explorer which is running a three-day taster cruise from Sydney.
Ms Meers said that numbers were a little lower than they had hoped for but thought as Eden was the only stopover, more people would be interested in taking one of the shuttle buses to the Taste of Eden Festival.
She said the ship had 720 passengers and 900 crew on board.
With an eye on the weather, Ms Meers said they had spoken with the Seahorse Inn and there was an undercover area that could be used as well as the historic hotel's function room.
"We're hoping that the rain may hold off until later in the afternoon so that people can sit down and enjoy the outside environment and views," Ms Meers said.
The Pacific Explorer's last visit was in September 2019.
