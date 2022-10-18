Prestigious architecture award for Eden Welcome Centre

The Eden Welcome Centre has been recognised yet again, receiving the highly coveted Blacket Prize from the NSW Australian Institute of Architects.
The prestigious Blacket Prize is the highest honour for projects in country NSW that promote design excellence and has a proud history of recognising regional buildings of note since 1964.
The award added to previous accolades received by the Eden Welcome Centre, including a highly commended in the Australian Shipping and Maritime Industry Awards Port/Terminal of the Year earlier in the year.
Port Authority of New South Wales CEO Philip Holliday said the Eden Welcome Centre represented the culmination of outstanding design, as well as public engagement, that had translated into a beautiful and functional building.
"I am delighted our Eden Welcome Centre has been recognised again for its outstanding design that recognises the maritime, Indigenous and local history and industries of the region," Mr Holliday said.
"The beauty of this building is that much of the timber was recycled from neighbouring jetties and timber wharves across NSW with some of the timber columns and beams over 100 years old and on their third life," Mr Holliday said.
The project also gave a great opportunity to local builders and apprentices to work on delivering such a unique building.
The centre included local Indigenous art by Cheryl Davidson and Yuin storytelling in the market stall area that buzzed with activity when cruise ships arrived in Snug Cove.
The Eden Welcome Centre was also awarded a commendation for the Sustainable Architecture category, for its reused timbers, along with the green star accreditation due to its energy and water efficiency, solar panels and hybrid ventilation.
Meanwhile, the Eden Visitor Information Centre, the building's main tenant, was named a finalist in the Visitor Information Services category of the prestigious 2022 NSW Tourism Awards.
It's the second year running the information centre has been among the Tourism Award finalists.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.