Prestigious architecture award for Eden Welcome Centre

Updated October 19 2022 - 12:42am, first published October 18 2022 - 9:16pm
The Eden Welcome Centre has been recognised yet again, receiving the highly coveted Blacket Prize from the NSW Australian Institute of Architects.

