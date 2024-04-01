Nethercote Road sealing to start in June says Bega Valley council

Bega Valley Shire Council said work to seal the final section of Nethercote Road will start in June, weather permitting.
"The design work for the Nethercote Road upgrade is nearly complete," a council spokesperson said.
"Pre-construction work such as procurement, vegetation works, and design set-out, will commence in April/May 2024.
"Road work, starting with earthwork clearing and drainage installation, is expected to commence in June 2024, weather permitting," the spokesperson said.
It is one of many unsealed roads in Bega Valley Shire but its role as an alternative route outweighs it role as a link to the Nethercote locality.
In the event of closure of the Princes Highway anywhere between Eden and South Pambula, Nethercote Road is the only alternative route. It has been used on numerous occasions following highway crashes but the unsealed section has proved problematic particularly in wet weather, when crashes are more likely to occur.
Sealing and stormwater management is being carried out under the terms of state and federal government funding of $1,941,296 announced in August 2023.
Sealing had been expected earlier after an initial announcement of $1.432,341 from the state government in February 2023 but this didn't transpire.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said sealing of the final two kilometres of Nethercote Road had been a long time coming for the community.
"I'm proud to be helping deliver this project to improve stormwater management, improve all weather access and allow it to be used as an alternate access road when required.
"Most importantly it will stop that runoff we see into the amazing Yowaka River and Pambula Lake which can impact the oyster industry" Ms McBain said.
Council will keep the community updated as works progress.
