Sealing to start on Nethercote Road in next 12 months

By Denise Dion
Updated March 1 2023 - 3:22pm, first published February 27 2023 - 11:59am
Part of the unsealed section of Nethercote Road.

The remaining 3km of unsealed surface on Nethercote Road is to be sealed thanks to $1,432,341 in funding from the NSW Government's Fixing Local Roads program.

