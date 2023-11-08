This is the quiet before the storm, although you wouldn't necessarily know it given the arrival of visiting cruise ships on November 6, 9 and 12.
Cruise Eden manager Debbie Meers said after the Taste of Eden Festival at Boydtown for the arrival of the Pacific Adventure on November 12, there was a bit of a break.
In reality it's only 12 days before an almost non-stop flotilla of cruise ships heads to Eden throughout December and January.
November 6 saw the return of the Majestic Princess (Princess Cruise Lines) back to Eden for the first time since the start of the new 2023/24 season.
This current season is expected to be the biggest yet, a bumper season with 41 cruise ships visiting.
The ship was on a sold out three-day Seacation Cruise with Eden the only port of call. Carrying 3814 passengers and 1346 crew, the town was busy.
Majestic Princess is 10 metres longer than the current permitted length of ship at the Eden Wharf, something that Ms Meers anticipates will ultimately be resolved with the proposed modifications and extension to the wharf with another dolphin.
This meant that passengers had to use a tender.
"I had thought we might start to see it get busy at around 8.30am but the first tender arrived full at 7.50am," Ms Meers said.
"There were over 300 onshore excursions and lots exploring the town," she said.
"The town was busy with many retailers reporting they had a wonderful day of trade and the cruise markets were busy all day," Ms Meers said.
"We're seeing a lot of repeat cruisers," Ms Meers said.
These are passengers who have said they've deliberately chosen a cruise that stops at Eden because they enjoyed it so much the first time.
There was even a local couple who dashed off home to water their garden after arriving in Eden.
Ms Meers said Eden was a very welcoming port which offers new experiences. While all tours are popular there are some things people seek out including fresh oysters and recommendations for good coffee. And for those interested in the answer, Ms Meers said they tell visitors all of Eden's cafes have good coffee.
The return of Brilliance of the Seas on November 9 brings 2029 passengers and 858 crew onboard.
The arrival of the Pacific Adventure will mean another packed day as the ship is at full capacity with 3216 passengers and a crew of 1100.
Perhaps one thing that that speaks to the success of Eden as a port is that passengers send private messages via social media to Cruise Eden saying how much they loved the experience.
