Excitement is bubbling in Eden after it was announced that the town was shortlisted for the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards.
Eden Tourism Incorporated chairperson, Lana Wills said she was "extremely proud" Eden been named as a finalist in the Small Tourism Town category.
"We are so honoured to be named a finalist in the Top Tourism Town Awards for 2023. Eden is a such a wonderful town to explore and is currently experiencing significant growth in the tourism sector, which is so exciting to see," she said.
This awards competition also invites residents, visitors and members of the wider community to have their say in who should win, with the opportunity of a public vote in the next stage of the competition.
As of April 28 the finalists have entered a public voting period which will close on May 12, with winners announced on May 30.
Eden Visitor Information Centre manager, Clair Mudaliar said the public voting was a great opportunity for locals and visitors alike to cast their vote for Eden, as it not only helped share the love and pride of the area but would also help in raising awareness of what the Sapphire Coast has to offer.
"This is Eden's chance to really shine, and we would love to see all those people who have visited Eden over the years as well as the local community cast their vote to help us take home the gold," she said.
Ms Mudaliar said Eden had shown great growth in tourism and a strong level of support from it's community through the volunteers and businesses that rallied to support and create new offerings for the township.
These included but were not limited to, world class mountain bike trails, port infrastructure to welcome cruise ships, extensions to the indigenous pathway of the Bundian Way, a new visitor centre, and renovations of historic buildings such as the Hotel Australasia.
"Eden's unique offering of history, heritage, and natural beauty has always shone bright but over recent years with the growth of the tourism industry, more and more people are realising what a truly amazing destination it is," she said.
Eden will be up against eight other towns in the small tourism town category.
The competing towns include: Barham on The Murray, Berry and Sussex Inlet on the South Coast, Bulahdelah, Gloucester and Cabarita Beach on the North Coast, Gulgon on Central NSW and Jindabyne in the Snowy Mountains.
There are 32 finalists spread out over three categories: the larger towns with a population of over 5,000 residents, the small towns of under 5,000 residents and tiny towns with a population fewer than 1,500 residents.
The NSW Top Tourism Town Awards aims to recognise the collaborative efforts between the community and local businesses, who work together to present their town as a premier tourism destination in NSW.
The awards provides communities, business chambers, visitor centres and local governments the opportunity to proudly show how their town encourages tourism development and increases visitation.
People wishing to cast their vote and support the towns they love can visit the voting page here.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
