Magnet
Home/News/Latest News

Picturesque Eden named as finalist in the 2023 NSW Top Tourism Town Awards

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated May 3 2023 - 4:47pm, first published May 2 2023 - 3:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Excitement is bubbling in Eden after it was announced that the town was shortlisted for the NSW Top Tourism Town Awards.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.