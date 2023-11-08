The long-anticipated public access to Eden's new mountain bike trails is being celebrated as Gravity Eden Mountain Bike Park opens in Nullica State Forest.
Gravity Eden with its 58 kilometres of mountain bike trails spanning a remarkable 300-metre elevation, has already gained much acclaim.
Eden MTB Club president Stan Soroka,Soroka said the club seized the opportunity to host the Quad Crown MTB series in September as a chance to assess the trail conditions.
"Not only did the trails pass the test, riders from all over Australia praised the quality of our trails, filling us with joy," he said.
The opening of the MTB park will also be celebrated with the broader community and contributors on a celebration day organised for Saturday, November 25.
"The local community has wholeheartedly supported the project from the beginning and is now reaping the social benefits that have exceeded our expectations," he said.
While the trails were completed a month ago, lack of rainfall since March meant that while the park was open, only 16 of the 20 trails were currently accessible.
With the hope of sufficient rainfall, the remaining four will soon be accessible to the public.
Kristy McBain, Member for Eden-Monaro shared her enthusiasm about Gravity Eden, saying it represented "not only an exceptional mountain biking destination but also a vibrant community collaboration".
"We look forward to welcoming riders from near and far to experience the beauty and excitement of this new trail network," she said.
"This multi-million dollar project is now ready to deliver a critical contribution to the area's social and economic development and resilience," he said.
"Eden is a true mountain biking destination, providing opportunities to attract tourists and investment to the region."
Mr Webb said the hub would also be an important community asset, "contributing to employment opportunities and positive health and wellbeing outcomes".
