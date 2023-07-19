Magnet
Small trial in Eden could be the precursor to kelp farming along the Far South Coast

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
July 19 2023
Chelsie Ride, Christopher Ride and Shannon Fantham of Eden Slipway Services. Picture supplied
Chelsie Ride, Christopher Ride and Shannon Fantham of Eden Slipway Services. Picture supplied

Close to the mussel farm in Twofold Bay there's a two hectare site where Christopher Ride of Auskelp is seeding golden kelp to see how fast, and how well, what he calls the gold bars of the sea, will grow.

