Dig in to National Tree Day freebies

Bega Valley Shire Council has partnered with local community groups to offer residents a free tree or shrub this month to celebrate Planet Ark's National Tree Day.
National Tree Day is being celebrated on Sunday, July 30, with Schools' Tree Day on Friday, July 28.
As part of the event, council's environmental project officer, Krista Dodsworth, said free tree tube stock will be made available at three designated locations across the shire.
"Trees are a gift to our planet and ourselves and these two days are Australia's largest annual tree-planting and nature care events," Ms Dodsworth said.
"Trees play a vital role in absorbing greenhouse gases and purifying the air we breathe. They prevent erosion and ensure the stability of our environment.
"They also balance aquatic ecosystems and provide shelter and sustenance to countless species."
Tree giveaways will be held at the following locations and times, while stocks last:
"Local provenance trees and shrubs will be on offer, with a limit of two per person," Ms Dodsworth said.
"And you don't have to be a green thumb as you will also receive a guide that details where to plant the trees and shrubs and how to care for them."
For more information, visit the National Tree Day website.
Love your regional news? Then sign up for the Voice of Real Australia, news from across the country delivered free to your inbox
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.