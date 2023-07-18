Magnet
Dig in to National Tree Day freebies

Updated July 19 2023 - 10:13pm, first published 9:57am
Bega Valley Shire Council has partnered with local community groups to offer residents a free tree or shrub this month to celebrate Planet Ark's National Tree Day.

