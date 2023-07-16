Magnet
Group 16 rugby league teams share beers and stories at Old Boys reunion

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated July 19 2023 - 5:22pm, first published July 17 2023 - 9:49am
David "Jockstrap" Owen who played 200 games for the Eden Tigers. Picture by James Parker
David "Jockstrap" Owen who played 200 games for the Eden Tigers. Picture by James Parker

A massive turnout of close to 100 rugby league players, officials and coaches grabbed a beer and spun some yarns at The Top Pub in Pambula on Saturday, July 15, for the Group 16 (and former Group 19) Old Boys reunion.

