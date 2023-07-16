A massive turnout of close to 100 rugby league players, officials and coaches grabbed a beer and spun some yarns at The Top Pub in Pambula on Saturday, July 15, for the Group 16 (and former Group 19) Old Boys reunion.
Ron "Ronnie" Mason provided the Welcome to Country before sharing some of his stories about being apart of the first Australian Aboriginal rugby league team in 1973, which weren't allowed to wear "the green and gold" but instead maroon and blue jerseys.
Dual Premiership winner and former NSW State of Origin representative Peter Kelly provided big belly laughs and smiles all round as he retold his versions of events during questionable and memorable rugby league moments, often against the Rabbitohs.
Among the Old Boys that attended the event, nicknames that have lasted decades still remained, including Kingy, Tig Talbot, Sheep, Gaitor, Nake, Chops, JC, Butch, Flaps, Artie, Sootie, Speedie, Bazz, Nipper, Tubby, H-Bomber, and Jockstrap.
David "Jockstrap" Owen sat at a round table, his Coca Cola can matching his red and white Eden Tigers bomber jacket which was embroidered to commemorate playing over 200 games at the club between 1980 and 1995.
"I caught up with a few old fellas I butted heads with, but [we've] been long time mates," Jock said.
"What goes on the paddock doesn't come off the paddock, you can always sit down and have a beer with them."
As a young kid, he received the nickname Jock, but it was his close friend Sheldon Wykes who he said reworked it and gave him the nickname "Jockstrap."
"He was the one and everyone followed suit, didn't they. Of course get out on the paddock and [I'd hear] 'Give it to Jockstrap!'
"I couldn't get away from it for a lot of years, and nah, I [still] can't," he said with a laugh.
Tathra's Peter Finucane stood at the end of a ramp with Narooma's Bob Burnside analysing photographs which were originally developed at home, to show the moment Bob required 12 stitches over his eye from a stray knee.
Marty Black wore his faded and well-used Bombala Delicate United jersey in blues and golds; a jersey he wore when he won first grade in 1983, the first year Bombala and Delicate would amalgamate.
Sheldon "Pies" Wykes, who stood alongside him, wore a cream blazer which he was given for winning the 1978 first grade Premiership for Eden Tigers.
"I was only an 18-year-old going on 19, played my first grand final, we got beat by Bombala by a point, and a lot of those blokes were there and it was great to catch up with them and talk about old times," Sheldon said.
"The game was pretty tough back in them days, very very physical, but the camaraderie was excellent, so the friendships you build up over a long period of time is something that has stayed with me all my life.
"I'd like to congratulate Allan [Wilton, Chairman of Group 16 Rugby League] for his amazing time and effort he's put in to putting that together, because it was a great event."
