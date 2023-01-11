Magnet
Home/News/Local News
Our Business

Meet the Bar Monti family and the story behind their fresh ideas

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 11 2023 - 6:21pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
New Italian restaurant owners Jamie Sverdrupsen and Kat Harley with their kids Toby and Louie, stand before their restaurant logo in newly renovated space in Merimbula.

A young family with roots in the Bega Valley have decided to take on a new business venture, buying the former Zaffiro restaurant in Merimbula and redesigning it entirely.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.