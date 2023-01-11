World champion woodchopping competitors turn up to Pambula Show for a swing of the axe

When the Pambula Show committee put together their program for their 110 show, they never would have anticipated the woodchopping event to have drawn a Swedish champion axeman and two Australian world winning champions.
Bega Valley Shire mayor and Pambula Show president, Russell Fitzpatrick said they had wondered if the woodchopping event was even going to go ahead this year, with only three entries listed for the competition a week prior to the show.
"Unbeknown to us we then hosted several woodchopping champions and I was just amazed to see them there, competing at a little country show in the first weeks of January," Cr Fitzpatrick said.
The Australian champion axemen in attendance included Laurence O'Toole and Glen Gillam.
While the woodchopping event's surprising twist and great success was a highlight, Cr Fitzpatrick and Pambula Show pavilion steward Kerry-Anne Fitzpatrick said the show overall had been a massive success.
Ms Fitzpatrick said over 2,000 people turned up to the Pambula Show on Saturday January 7, with only a handful being visitors passing through the area.
"It was a huge success and we've got our amazing volunteers to thank for running the show they way they did," she said.
The equestrian events were especially successful at the Pambula Show with local accredited course designer Kirsty McPaul being notably impressed with the grounds.
READ ALSO:
"There's been lots of improvements to the actual surface of the arena, including extra seating as well which was awesome," Ms McPaul said.
Ms McPaul said she had been delighted to see such big crowds and high volume of entries for the equestrian events.
"Everyone was so keen to finally be out there, we started at around 7am and finished in the early evening," she said.
Cr Fitzpatrick said one of the major highlights of the show had been the welcome to country and the sea dreaming Indigenous dance performed by the Duurunu Miru Dancers.
"The sea dreaming dance was amazing, led by Shaquille Aldridge who also conducted the welcome to country with Nathan Lygon," he said.
The show's opening also featured speeches from local representatives Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain and member for Bega Michael Holland who were delighted to see the show go ahead, followed by a speech from senator Bronnie Taylor.
Ms Fitzpatrick said the committee had been blown away by the voluntary help from people who jumped on board in the weeks leading up to the show.
Ms Fitzpatrick said the Pambula Show committee had been focused on delivering a family oriented atmosphere for the 2023 show, one which was affordable and accessible to all.
"It was really important for us to be an affordable friendly family show; therefore we made the entertainment free," she said.
From duck races to balloon sculptures, dog jumping, magicians, face painting, as well as the reptile show all was free to attend.
Ms Fitzpatrick said there were also many things to see at the show, from a "magnificent" collection of vintage cars, to equestrian events, an arts market and photography exhibition.
"The artists market was incredible, there were so many talented artworks on display and there was even some live painting by local artist Tracey Creighton," she said.
Cr Fitzpatrick noted that local photographer Robert Hayson, had helped save the day when BIG W shut their photo printing machines for the holidays.
"We needed to print our photo entries for the show and Robert was our champion, he stepped up and offered to print them from his printing machines," he said.
"The photos submitted were exceptional, they weren't just pictures, some of them had stories in themselves."
The Pambula Show's classic tearoom was so successful volunteers had to re-stock certain foods three times.
"We had such success and we had many volunteers coming in who worked so hard all day," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
Some fun community banter was also had at the show with vegetables entries competing with one another. One particularly entertaining beetroot rivalry featuring Russell Fitzpatrick and local electrician Rob Zelley scored many laughs from the crowd.
"It was such great community banter, it had all of us laughing," Ms Fitzpatrick said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.