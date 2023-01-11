Positive feedback on the newly upgraded visitor areas in Beowa National Park has been coming in thick and fast since the sites re-opened in late December 2022.
Eden Visitor Information Centre manager, Clair Mudaliar, said the additional viewing platforms added as part of the Boyds Tower improvements have been extremely well received by locals and visitors alike.
"The feedback we've received so far is that the precinct now really provides that 'wow' factor," she said.
"The new lookouts yield absolutely stunning views of multiple angles of this particular area of coastline, including some wonderful opportunities to view the unique Devonian red rocks that our area is so famous for."
Ms Mudaliar said the recent upgrades to Bittangabee Bay precinct and Boyds Tower had expanded their offering and provided visitors with "even more to see".
NSW National Parks and Wildlife Service south coast director Kane Weeks said the improvements made on both visitor areas in Beowa National Park had been put in place to enhance the visitor experience and improve better accessibility.
Mr Weeks said that Boyds Tower had undergone a complete transformation with five brand new lookouts, new seating areas and new amenities that could be accessed by people with limited mobility.
"Improved access from the carpark to the tower and walking track means that for the first time people in a wheelchair can comfortably access the most spectacular lookouts on the headland," he said.
Much of the existing infrastructure had been in need of rebuilding following the damage sustained in the Black Summer fires in 2019-20.
Ms Mudaliar said Beowa National Park had been "severely affected" by the bushfires and was delighted to see the recent investment towards upgrading the sites.
"The Eden community are very proud of Beowa National Park, it holds a special place in all our hearts," she said.
"I'm sure many of us have shed a tear to see it burning during those dark days of the fires, so these improvements are very much welcomed and will undoubtedly contribute to the Eden community's post-fire rebuilding and resilience."
Ms Mudaliar said the recent upgrades were sure to be of benefit to the local community and growing tourism industry.
"These improvements will really raise the bar in our offering and provide a memorable unique experience for all visitors and locals alike."
Almost $3 million has been invested into these two projects which are part of the largest ever investment in national parks history, with $450 million committed for more than 200 visitor infrastructure projects across the state.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.