Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden's Snug Cove land and water areas in lease and operation EoI from Transport for NSW

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 26 2022 - 6:58am, first published 1:13am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Eden's Snug Cove. Picture file

In addition to looking for a private investor to be involved in building and running a marina, Transport for NSW (TfNSW) has included some parcels of land for lease, in its upcoming formal expressions of interest (EoI).

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.