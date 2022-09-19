Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will be seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) to enter a long-term lease/s and to deliver and operate a mixed-use marina development in the Snug Cove Maritime Precinct in Eden.
Prior to releasing the formal EOI expression, TfNSW proposes to undertake a period of market engagement for the purpose of assessing "the best delivery model and contracting strategy" and market sustainability.
The more informal engagement will allow TfNSW to guage interest in the project which could result in some form of private/public partnership.
"The market engagement process is not part of any tender process and is not a request for a proposal to deliver services of any kind," TfNSW said.
READ ALSO:
Committee member Rob Bain said a marina would provide a major boost for tourism, the Eden economy and safety for local and transiting boaters.
"Following the final EOI process a successful tenderer would receive a long-term lease for the operation of a mixed use marina," Dr Bain said.
TfNSW said there was no obligation to participate in the market engagement and non-participation would not affect consideration of any later submission.
POEM has long called for a marina saying it would encourage private capital expenditure, bring fulltime jobs and a regular income stream into the town.
The organisation has always said that a marina could provide steady year-round visitation to Snug Cove giving a boost to accommodation providers, services, ships chandlers and repairers.
The EOI is expected to be released in Q3 2022. Shortly after release of the EOI, TfNSW will hold an online information briefing session for all interested participants.
Sign up for our free weekly newsletter bringing you the best in local news
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.