Interest from marina builders and operators sought for Eden

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated September 19 2022 - 2:44am, first published 2:30am
A marina for Eden could finally be on the cards. Picture file

Transport for NSW (TfNSW) will be seeking Expressions of Interest (EOI) to enter a long-term lease/s and to deliver and operate a mixed-use marina development in the Snug Cove Maritime Precinct in Eden.

