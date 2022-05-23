Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Salvor of Janet 1 demystifies Steve Irwin vessel visit to Eden Port, as stinky fish disposal continues

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:57am, first published May 23 2022 - 10:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Disposing of 50 tonnes of rotting fish has become an arduous task for the salvor responsible for the operation to retrieve Janet 1, the commercial fishing boat that came into strife in Eden more than a month ago.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.