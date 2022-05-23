Community to be briefed on return of cruise ships to Eden

Cruise ships returned to Australian waters in April after an extended hiatus of more than two years, and the Far South Coast community is now preparing for the arrival of cruise ships to Eden.
This will be the first cruise season in local waters since the COVID pandemic began in 2020, and Cruise Eden is holding an information session to provide details and answer community questions related to the restart of cruise.
Cruise Eden coordinator Debbie Meers said the briefing this Wednesday, May 25 would allow the community to hear from a number of industry representatives.
"It's great they can come to Eden and really let us know the most up to date protocols and guidelines for cruise," Ms Meers said.
"We are all very excited to have cruise return, but want to make everyone is up to date with the latest cruise line protocol."
The public briefing will be held at Eden Welcome Centre from 5.30pm - 7.30pm this Wednesday May 25.
Joining Debbie Meers to speak will be Jill Able, CEO of Australian Cruise Association, Natalie Godward, cruise development manager - Port Authority of NSW and Michael Mihajlov destination director of Carnival Australia.
A Q&A session is planned following the speakers.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
