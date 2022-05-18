Work commences on Eden's Snug Cove hospitality containers

Eden is one step closer to housing hospitality services in the wharf area at Snug Cove, with the commercial fit out of purpose designed containers now underway.
The $685,000 grant was allocated for the purchase and fit out of four shipping containers to house hospitality businesses within the Snug Cove area in Eden, specifically a café, takeaway, restaurant and, potentially, a fresh seafood vendor.
The project has been in development since the announcement of the eviction of tenants and closure of the wharf building in September 2020, with the aim of helping to address an ongoing gap in hospitality at the well visited location.
Speaking with ACM this week, Eden Chamber of Commerce president, Eric Wolske said the first instalment of funding had been received which had allowed the build process of the project to be initiated earlier in May.
"This is very exciting for everyone involved, and the Port Containers project manager has been extremely helpful in getting this project off the ground. It's all happening," Mr Wolske said.
Working towards a timeline to coincide with peak tourism, the Eden Chamber said it was endeavouring to have the containers completed, delivered and installed in late August to early September 2022, ready for the kick off of whale season and the Eden Whale Festival, school holidays and the recommencement of cruise ship visitation to the region.
Mr Wolske said there were many elements progressing behind the scenes as the chamber continued to work towards project milestones.
"Most importantly, based on more recent conversations with Property NSW, we have lodged a request recommending that we incorporate the hospitality businesses into the old wharf building footprint," he said.
"Placement in this area will certainly be complementary to the recently completed and award-winning Eden Welcome Centre, create a very social atmosphere with a quirky feel and free up those valuable car parking spaces close to the public amenities block and for visitors."
With the container build having commenced, Eden Chamber will soon issue an Expression of Interest (EOI) for engagement of a real estate agency to manage the commercial aspects of the container leasing, including the drafting of an appropriate lease agreement for tenants.
"Once the real estate agent is appointed, the EOI for engagement of hospitality businesses will commence, and we hope to have that process well and truly underway by June," Mr Wolske said.
The purpose of Black Summer Bushfire Recovery grants is to assist the recovery efforts of impacted communities by enabling them to undertake projects to support ongoing unmet community, social, economic and built environment recovery and resilience needs.
For a full list of funded projects across the country under the program, visit recovery.gov.au/black-summer-grants.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
