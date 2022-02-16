Eden wharf precinct hospitality project obtains funding, Chamber hopeful for September opening

news, local-news,

Eden Chamber of Commerce has been successful in obtaining $685,000 through the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Grants Program for the purchase and commercial fit-out of shipping containers to be installed at the Port of Eden wharf precinct to address the ongoing gap in hospitality. Chamber president Eric Wolske said it was fantastic news for Eden, with the plan having been in development since the announcement of the eviction of tenants and closure of the wharf building in September 2020. "We are glad we managed to get it across the line and have to hit the ground running now," Eric said. "We have initiated talks with council for certification and Crown Land for use of the space and can get to work on the timeline. "Port Containers have agreed to uphold prices as quoted in August last year and their project manager can guide us through any hurdles we may have in the next phase," Eric said. Expressions of interest for food operators will go out to the public around April, and it is envisaged the four containers will be occupied by a restaurant, café, take-away vendor and a seafood outlet. Funding for the project includes provision for outdoor seating for 36 people, and disabled access needs, as well as a component for weather protection. It is anticipated delivery and connection of the four containers can take place by mid-August, with hopes food operators can be up and running by September for the Whale Festival, school holidays and potentially the return of cruise ships to the port. Longer term planning for development of the old co-op site remains unknown, with DPIE stating on its website the department continue "to work on identifying feasible options for the Eden Wharf Building site that will complement the harbour's tourism attractions and working port functions and deliver economic and community benefits". For a full list of funded projects across the country under the Black Summer Bushfire Recovery Program, visit https://recovery.gov.au/black-summer-grants Read also: Eden hospitality training hub moves forward, expands courses to Merimbula Eden Visitor Centre strikes gold with NSW Tourism Star Award Symbol of survival: koala joey named by Mallacoota students

