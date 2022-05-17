Marine Rescue Eden takes new vessel out for a major assist mission with Eden Water Police

In the early hours of Sunday morning, Marine Rescue Eden undertook their first ever mission in their new rescue vessel dubbed XRay 30.
The new operational crew of X30, were tasked with supporting the Eden Water Police with the transfer of an ill crewman from the bulk carrier Diawan Kalon in the morning of May 14.
The Diawan Kalon was headed for New Zealand when it suddenly had to turn back to offload the ill crew member. The ship then set its course to Eden, which was the closest port of call.
Marine Rescue Eden officer Fay Cousin said their operational crew had been excited to take part in the "major assist".
"It was just such a thrill that we were requested by the water police and it goes to show the significance of how much the water police can now depend on Marine Rescue Eden to assist them in future," Ms Cousin said.
Marine Area Command Sergeant Steven Judd said the mission had been a "pretty important" one, wherein helicopter support hadn't been available for transport of the ill crew member.
"On this occasion it couldn't be done via helicopter and had to be done as a vessel transfer and we've done them numerous times before," Sergeant Judd said.
Once the ill crew member had been safely transferred aboard the Eden Water Police vessel dubbed the Falcon, both vessels made their way back to Snug Cove.
Sergeant Judd said the task of the Marine Rescue Eden vessel and its crew was to be on standby and act as a support vessel in case anyone anything went wrong during the transfer.
"When we got back into Eden the best way to get the crew member off our boat and on to the wharf was to transfer to the Marine Rescue vessel," he said.
"Which we did in calmer waters at Snug Cove Eden, and then they [Marine Rescue Eden] took him over to the wharf, and he was able to just get off on to the wharf more safely."
Once arrived, the ill crew member was transferred to the ambulance that attended to him straightaway.
Sergeant Judd said the Eden Water Police have previously made the most of the Search and Rescue Coordination Centre at Eden and its radio base, but that the recent addition of the rescue vessel would help greatly.
"They've added to their capability with a vessel here at Eden, which will not only help us but it will make things safer for boating, because there will be more assets available when things go wrong. So that could only be good."
Ms Cousin said the addition of the X30 to the Rescue Coordination Centre at Eden was made possible thanks to members of Marine Rescue Eden who fought hard for it.
"There was a lot of work going into it and then on top of that, we had crew which we had to train and have assessed to be able to go out on these vessels," she said.
"We've put in lots of hours to get here and we will continue to do so," she added.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
