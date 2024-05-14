Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Nethercote Road restoration works this week

Updated May 15 2024 - 5:24pm, first published 9:06am
Bega Valley Shire Council advises restoration works will be carried out on Nethercote Road on Wednesday, May 15, and will be completed by Friday, May 17, weather permitting.

