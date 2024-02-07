Debris removal contract brings Wonboyn's Watergums Bridge renewal closer

Wonboyn residents are now a step closer to seeing the renewal of Watergums Creek Bridge, which has been underwater seven or eight times in the last two years, according to Bega Valley Shire mayor Russell Fitzpatrick.
The federal government announced $3.54million in funding for the project under the Bridges Renewal Program in November 2022. Bega Valley Shire Council is contributing $1million, from funds contributed by the NSW government following the declared natural disaster of severe weather and flooding in February and March 2022.
Council held a community meeting to discuss the bridge upgrade in April 2023.
However since then numerous flooding events have prevented work from proceeding.
Recent flooding had produced considerable debris which had accumulated next to the bridge posing a danger in the event of fire of further flooding. It also had to be removed before bridge renewal work could start.
Cr Fitzpatrick said residents had been looking at material for the bridge "sitting in a paddock" but work couldn't get started because the debris had built up quite high.
On January 31 councillors resolved to award a contract to Michelins to remove the debris to create a safe working area for the future construction of the bridge. The project needed to be completed prior to the replacement of Watergums Bridge.
The work includes the safe removal of the timber flood debris from the waterway, minimisation of the impact of the works on the surrounding environment and rehabilitation of the site area once works are complete and the temporary water crossing is removed.
The bridge is due to be replaced with a two-lane concrete structure that will be higher than the 100-year flood level and will be capable of carrying heavy forestry vehicles.
In reference to the funding deed for Watergums Bridge, council's director of assets and operations Ian Macfarlane said council had recently achieved milestone 1 on the renewal which triggered a payment of $1.44million.
"We are well positioned to start works immediately," Mr Macfarlane said.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.