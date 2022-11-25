Wonboyn bridge scores $3.5m federal replacement funding

Motorists who travel on some of Australia's oldest and narrowest bridges will benefit from new Australian government-funded upgrade and replacement projects.
The federal government was investing over $39million towards 18 projects under the Bridges Renewal Program, part of the government's ongoing commitment of $85million per year to the program.
In Eden-Monaro, the Watergums Creek Bridge in Wonboyn will be replaced thanks to a contribution of $3,540,000.
The existing single-lane bridge will be replaced with a two-lane concrete structure. Additionally, the new bridge will be higher than the 100-year flood level and will be capable of carrying heavy forestry vehicles.
This project was co-funded with the Bega Valley Shire Council with a total project cost of $4,540,000.
Member for Eden-Monaro Kristy McBain said this program provided funding to fix issues with bridges no longer fit for purpose, often involving the replacement of historic single-lane timber bridges with double-lane, modern concrete structures.
"These projects will support local communities and holiday makers to travel in greater safety, and assist businesses to deliver and receive their products and services more efficiently," Ms McBain said.
"I'm incredibly proud to be able to deliver this bridge upgrade for Wonboyn and the Bega Valley.
"We aren't just repairing this bridge, we are providing funding for it to be upgraded to one that is more disaster resilient and fit for purpose well into the future.
"I know this upgrade will be welcomed by the Wonboyn community and our forestry industry who depend upon this bridge for the daily commute to work, or to move freight or stock for their business."
