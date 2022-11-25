Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Wonboyn bridge scores $3.5m federal replacement funding

Updated November 30 2022 - 4:41pm, first published November 25 2022 - 4:03pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Motorists who travel on some of Australia's oldest and narrowest bridges will benefit from new Australian government-funded upgrade and replacement projects.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.