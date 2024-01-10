Magnet
Magnet's complete view of property
Busiest cruise season yet: Cruise Eden expects many more exciting visits

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated January 10 2024 - 4:25pm, first published 3:06pm
The Disney Wonder cruise ship on her maiden visit to the port of Eden on January 7. Picture by Garry Hunter.
The Disney Wonder cruise ship on her maiden visit to the port of Eden on January 7. Picture by Garry Hunter.

It's been a busy season for the port of Eden with 16 vessels having docked in at Snug Cove since the season started in October with many more to come, including several maiden visits.

