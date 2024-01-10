Busiest cruise season yet: Cruise Eden expects many more exciting visits

It's been a busy season for the port of Eden with 16 vessels having docked in at Snug Cove since the season started in October with many more to come, including several maiden visits.
Of the ships that have docked in at port, one in particular amassed a great deal of public intrigue and excitement. The arrival of the Disney Wonder cruise ship at the port of Eden on January 7 was a big hit Cruise Eden manager, Debbie Meers said.
"We were very excited to have the maiden call of the Disney Wonder, it is a stunning ship that sailed in on a perfectly sunny day," she said.
"We had many people come down for its arrival, both visitors and locals that wanted to see the Disney ship in person, fascinated by the magical impact that the Disney brand brings."
Ms Meers said one of her highlights of the day had been to see the guests coming off the ship, with many of the children dressed in colourful Disney themed outfits.
"It was lovely to see children coming off dressed as little princes and princesses, along with lots of young families embracing the Disney theme of their cruise," she said.
At the end of the day shortly before setting sail, Mickey Mouse made a surprise appearance on the bridge wing of the ship to wish the people along the port farewell.
"There was much excitement on the wharf, everyone was yelling to Mickey and we got a fantastic video from the bridge that we then posted to our Facebook page," Ms Meers said.
Ms Meers said the cruise season as a whole had been going very smoothly, with more ships coming in than originally scheduled, due to a tropical cyclone making its way through north Queensland in early December.
"It's all been going really well, our volunteers have certainly been on the ball, so have our stall holders and local businesses and there's been much enjoyment of the Sapphire Coast by our guests," she said.
Ms Meers said Cruise Eden really appreciated the support from the local community, from local businesses opening up early and welcoming crew and guests to the volunteers and tourism students that help out on the day.
"It's a big season and they have all been doing such an awesome job," she said.
"We've still got so many ships to come and there is still much excitement to be had, the Disney Wonder will be coming back to us twice more and we have four more maiden visits."
Ms Meers said they will be wrapping up the season in style in early April with the return of one of their favourite cruise ships the Pacific Adventure and a Taste of Eden festival to be hosted as in previous times at Seahorse Inn in Boydtown.
