Magnet
Home/News/Latest News
Young and Regional

P&O Cruises sponsors Eden students in first school based traineeship of its kind

Amandine Ahrens
By Amandine Ahrens
Updated March 13 2023 - 11:44am, first published March 9 2023 - 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Left to right Debbie Meers, Keely Grebert, Captain Lorenzo Paoletti, Ocea Thiedeman and Natalie Godward. Picture by Amandine Ahrens.

It was a very special day for two Eden Marine High School students as they were invited aboard the Pacific Adventure and began the first school based traineeship of its kind in an Australian regional port.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Amandine Ahrens

Amandine Ahrens

Journalist

I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.