As the Narooma Devils made their way up the field during an impressive set, a grubber kick from Jamie-Anne Wright on the left side of the field bounced perfectly for Devils number 6, Maddie Czubara, on the right, who reached up high for a clean catch, before she stepped an Eden Tiger and scored alongside the uprights.
Hundreds of spectators in red and white from both competing teams, descended on to the Bega Rec Ground for the grand final of the Group 16 women's 9s tackle competition on Sunday, November 26.
Narooma defeated Eden 28-0 to claim the title.
The captain and coach for the Devils, Jamie-Anne Wright, said it went well considering it was the first 9s tournament she had been involved in on the Far South Coast, and said it was great to have the support of Group 16.
"I think a lot of girls love to try it out...I was lucky enough to grow up with it and play when I was a kid.
"I just hope this comp gives them a touch and feel of what it's like," Wright said.
"I don't think you could ever get both comps up and running, I don't think girls could play tag and backup play [tackle], it's either one or the other and right now, tag seems to be dominant down in Narooma and the Far South Coast.
"But it'd be great to have some [tackle] footy, even a short mini comp throughout the season."
Eden Tigers captain Caitlin Johnson said she didn't think the final score reflected the effort made by the team, considering the Tigers hadn't played a full game due to injuries, and their last two games had been forfeited by their opponents.
"We knew it wasn't going to be an easy game against Narooma, they are a well oiled team and very physical, [and] Jaime Wright controlled the play and made sure she used the strengths from each of her players," Johnson said.
"We went in with a game plan, but Narooma were on top of the ladder for a reason.
"They just kept shutting us down and we made too many errors in the wrong section of the field.
"They deserved to take out the comp and to do it undefeated is a credit to the coach and the team!
READ ALSO:
"It is exciting to see the development of the sport down here. The juniors and seniors were all happy to have a go and play which is the main thing. There were a heap of smiles each Saturday which is the best part."
President of Group 16 Allan Wilton said it was a wonderful competition and it was a stepping stone in the right direction for a women's and girl's rugby league competition, with a vision for the future where the sport can continue in its development and an increase in numbers.
"I think people were very surprised by the calibre of the players we have, and congratulations to all those clubs who participated.
"Hopefully it moves us on to bigger and better things in the future," Wilton said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.