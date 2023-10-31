Magnet
Group 16 girls and open women's 9s tackle competition kicks off on Far South Coast

James Parker
By James Parker
Updated November 1 2023 - 4:33pm, first published October 31 2023 - 4:57pm
Eden Tigers against Tathra Sea Eagles during the first round of the season. Picture by Razorback Sports Photography
Six teams from the Far South Coast are on a mission to develop a Group 16 women's 9s tackle competition, which started on Saturday, October 28 at Bega Recreation Ground.

