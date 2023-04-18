THIS IS EDEN... with Lou Busuttil of Eden Men's Shed

Meet Lou Busuttil the Eden Men's Shed treasurer and vice-president and Wonboyn resident of seven years.
Lou said his favourite part about it was the pristine nature surrounding the town and how friendly everyone was with one another, more so than in the cities.
How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I've lived in Wonboyn for seven years, moved down from Sydney.
What do you like most about your job?
The camaraderie, the friendship and the work with the blokes at the men's shed. I shouldn't call it work because it's more than that.
What do you like least about your job?
Nothing.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
I like so many [places]. I like the view of Wonboyn lake, the view of the ocean, the view of Mount Imlay. I love that I'm close for fishing but far enough from everybody to be on my own too.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
Probably give my kids and grandkids some money and then go overseas for a while and enjoy the rest of my life.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
My wife, my kids and my grandkids.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Small, friendly and picturesque.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
Currently?! safer drivers there's a few tourists down here who are a danger because they don't know how to drive. I've nearly been run off the road three times this year, every time during the tourist season.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
