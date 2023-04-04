THIS IS EDEN... with Tracey Dansey of Martin's Pie Place

How long have you lived/worked in Eden?
I've lived and worked in Eden for around 16 years.
What do you like most about your job?
I love the customers, I love the bosses, I just love the job.
What do you like least about your job?
There's nothing really.
What's your favourite place in Eden and/or the Bega Valley?
Probably Kiah River, it's so beautiful there.
If you won $1million what would you do first?
I don't think I'd actually change anything.
What is one thing you cannot live without?
The safe answer would probably be my husband wouldn't it?! - Tracey said with a hearty laugh.
What are three words that describe Eden best?
Happy, relaxing, welcoming.
What do you think Eden needs the most as a community?
More infrastructure to deal with cruise ships.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
