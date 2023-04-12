Free body image movie

Bega Valley Shire Council are hosting two free movie screening for young people encouraging healthy conversations and attitudes towards body image.
In collaboration with not-for-profit Campbell Page, the council will be screening Embrace Kids by 2023 Australian of the Year Taryn Brumfitt.
The film brings together a vibrant collection of stories from young people and famous friends alike, who share their experiences about body image, bullying, gender identity, advocacy, representation and more.
READ MORE:
Embrace Kids is aimed at audiences ranging in age from nine to 14, and hopes to improve the body image of young people in Australia and across the world and start healthier conversations when talking about bodies.
The free screenings will be followed by a short discussion and a movement activity by Tilly from Amethyst Flame Entertainment.
The two screenings of Embrace Kids will be:
No bookings required.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.