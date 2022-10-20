Magnet
Bega Valley Genealogy Society stands firm on need to stay in Old Pambula Courthouse

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated October 26 2022 - 7:00am, first published October 20 2022 - 1:09am
President of the Bega Valley Genealogy Society Liz McIntyre at the Old Pambula Courthouse. Picture by Denise Dion

Bega Valley Shire Mayor Russell Fitzpatrick and Crs Tony Allen and Mitchell Nadin have pushed back against a council staff proposal that would have seen the Bega Valley Genealogy Society (BVGS) lose its home at the Old Pambula Courthouse and Police Station.

