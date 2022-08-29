Marine Rescue Eden begins exciting new chapter with Bendigo Bank

An exciting new chapter has begun for Marine Rescue Eden with Bendigo Bank's recent decision to sponsor the volunteer rescue organisation.
Marine Rescue Eden PR officer Fay Cousin said the sponsorship would allow them to fit out new training rooms at Sung Cove.
"Having training rooms at Snug Cove is going to be a great convenience and it will be appreciated by all members," she said.
Ms Cousin said the new training rooms would also help in creating "the face of Marine Rescue Eden", which would allow the public to approach members and inquire about safety at sea.
"Marine Rescue Eden will soon have a very visible presence at Snug Cove, showing that we are there to support the wider boating and fishing community," she said.
Originally a stand alone Search and Rescue Command Centre, Marine Rescue Eden now has the capability to operate on the waters and assist boaters in trouble with its first Rescue Vessel X30, which is securely berthed at Snug Cove Eden.
As a unit, Marine Rescue Eden is extremely honoured and proud to be recipients of the Bendigo Banks' generosity.
"It is a privilege to be the first MRNSW unit to receive such support from the Bendigo Bank in a collaboration that will hopefully become more common throughout Marine Rescue NSW units," Ms Cousin said.
I've grown up in the Bega Valley and I'm a regional daily news reporter on the Far South Coast of NSW. Got a story? Get in touch: 0436 426 843 or email amandine.ahrens@austcommunitymedia.com.au
