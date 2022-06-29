Toll rescue helicopter sent to Merimbula Airport after car crash on Nethercote Road

UPDATED
Two young children were taken to South East Regional Hospital (SERH) and a woman was airlifted to The Canberra Hospital following a single vehicle crash on Nethercote Road at aound 3.30pm, Tuesday, June 28.
The two children have been transferred to Sydney's Children's Hospital Randwick.
A NSW Ambulance spokesman said paramedics had been called at 3.30pm after a car left the road and hit a tree. The crash occurred on a section of the Nethercote Road close to the Yowaka River where the embankment is quite steep.
He said three road crews and the Toll rescue helicopter with a critical care doctor and critcal care paramedic on board, were sent with the helicopter landing at Merimbula.
The NSW Ambulance spokesman said the female driver, believed to be in her 30s suffered head and facial injuries and was airlifted in a serious but stable condition to Canberra.
He said there were two young children in the car, a toddler and a pre-school aged child.
"The younger child was stabilised for transport and both were taken to SERH in a stable condition," the spokesman said.
The Toll rescue helicopter was in the area on Saturday when it was called to a single vehicle crash on the Princes Highway near Wolumla.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
