Body of ACT man found near Lennards Island, Eden

A body, believed to be that of an ACT man reported missing near Eden, has been located.
On Friday, police called for public assistance to locate Hang Xue, 20, who was last seen on Lennards Island in the Beowa National Park, Eden, about 12.30pm on April 26.
Police and family held concerns for Hang's welfare as he was not able to swim.
When he could not be located or contacted, officers attached to South Coast Police District were notified and began inquiries into his whereabouts.
Following extensive inquires including a multi-agency search operation with assistance of Marine Area Command, Marine Rescue, and SES, the body of a man was located 1.8 nautical miles north-east of Lennards Island, about 10.20am on Saturday, April 27.
A report will be prepared for the information of the Coroner.
Police thanked the public and media for their assistance.
