Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden Public School students contribute to a brighter future, participate in SolarBuddy program

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated June 8 2022 - 5:04am, first published June 6 2022 - 12:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

More than 140 Eden Public School students focused on their roles as global citizens last week, by assembling solar powered lights for children living without electricity in Papua New Guinea.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of NSW.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.