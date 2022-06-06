Community resilience celebrated at Eden Wharf

People came from around the shire to celebrate community resilience at Eden Wharf in a project organised by the Eden Visitor Information Centre with the assistance of Bega Valley Shire Council's community recovery contribution program on Sunday, June 5.
Emergency services attended with plenty of children taking the opportunity to clamber aboard Water Police jet skis (safely on the back of a trailer) or into the NSW Fire and Rescue truck.
The SES Eden Unit had a stall giving our brochures but vehicles and additional volunteers were helping at Bournda National Park in the search for a missing man.
Marine Rescue Eden were kept busy with over 80 people choosing to step onboard the 11.5m vessel moored at the wharf.
At the Welcome Centre the sound of music and dancing drew a crowd as those brave enough to follow the caller's instructions ensured they were not heeling when they should be toeing.
It was also an opportunity for community organisations to talk about their projects.
Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance had a stall to discuss the need to preserve Lake Curalo as a healthy ecosystem. They want to see a reduction in rubbish and sediment entering the lake.
Stan Soroka was talking about the Mountain Bike trails and the start of work on the project, while Eden Canoes had a canoe on display. The project aims to celebrate the enduring culture of First Peoples while canoe building and paddling to enjoy significant sites.
ESSCI (Eden Services and Social Club) members were kept busy on the barbecue as the smell of onions and sausages proved a big attraction.
Under the shelter of the Welcome Centre the coffee stand was also busy.
At the end of the middle wharf the tug 'Cooma' was open to the public for those - and there were quite a few - who wanted to take a closer look.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
