Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Community resilience celebrated at Eden Wharf

Denise Dion
By Denise Dion
Updated June 8 2022 - 6:33am, first published June 6 2022 - 12:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

People came from around the shire to celebrate community resilience at Eden Wharf in a project organised by the Eden Visitor Information Centre with the assistance of Bega Valley Shire Council's community recovery contribution program on Sunday, June 5.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Denise Dion

Denise Dion

Senior Journalist

Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.