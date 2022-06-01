Magnet
Eden Wharf event to celebrate community resilience

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated June 1 2022 - 5:22am, first published 3:00am
Eden Visitor Information Centre has planned an event to celebrate the resilience of the local community, to be held this Sunday, June 5 at Eden Wharf in Snug Cove from 10am-1pm.

