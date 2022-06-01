Eden Wharf event to celebrate community resilience

Eden Visitor Information Centre has planned an event to celebrate the resilience of the local community, to be held this Sunday, June 5 at Eden Wharf in Snug Cove from 10am-1pm.
The day will offer live music, a sausage sizzle, and community project information stalls, as well as emergency services trucks and equipment on display and local boats open to the public.
Organised with the assistance of Bega Valley Shire Council's community recovery contribution program, EVIC manager Clair Mudaliar said the event would give the community a chance to recognise and reflect on the Black Summer bushfires.
"We felt that the wharf was the perfect location to hold this event, given that it was a sanctuary for so many during those dark days," Clair said.
"It will also provide the opportunity and space to not only chat to and thank all those agencies involved in fighting the fires, but also the tug boat companies and crews who graciously opened their boats to Eden families in their time of need."
The Svitzer, Pacific Tug and Water Police boats will be open to the public and trucks and equipment on display will include the Rural Fire Service, State Emergency Service, National Parks & Wildlife Service, Forestry Corporation and NSW Fire & Rescue.
Stalls will be set up with information available about the Eden Trails, Eden Canoes, Eden Community Access Centre community projects.
