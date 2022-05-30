Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Disaster preparedness youth group program kicks off with Boho Interactive session in Eden

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated June 1 2022 - 2:05am, first published May 30 2022 - 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

An interactive disaster preparedness session was enjoyed by students at Eden Marine High on Tuesday, May 24, marking the start of a youth group program which will run from May through to December at the school.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.