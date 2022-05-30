Disaster preparedness youth group program kicks off with Boho Interactive session in Eden

An interactive disaster preparedness session was enjoyed by students at Eden Marine High on Tuesday, May 24, marking the start of a youth group program which will run from May through to December at the school.
Canberra-based theatre company Boho Interactive hosted the event, during which 26 students participated in interactive games and had the opportunity to learn about the locally driven disaster preparedness project and how they could get involved.
Boho Interactive hosts Nathan and Rachel guided students through two interactive games - Busy Mayors and Evacuation Bingo - which saw students take on the roles of town mayor, election campaign manager, and a family navigating the tough decisions leading up to a possible evacuation.
Disaster preparedness coordinator and session organiser Jodie Stewart said the interactive session was a great way to get students thinking about some of the challenges communities face when disaster strikes.
"As town mayors, students juggled competing priorities, running an election campaign and keeping their constituents safe from an impending storm," Jodie said.
"The making of hard and fast decisions provoked some lively debate and discussion among students. Evacuation Bingo provoked even further debate as students navigated the complex choices families are often forced to make when confronted with an impending evacuation."
Coordinated through Eden Community Access Centre, the youth program aimed to bring combat and emergency response agencies and community groups together with young people to identify, develop and implement projects that can support them to be better prepared for future disasters.
Boho Interactive's aim is to spread understanding of scientific concepts from fields including complex systems science, game theory, network theory and climate and global change, and the risks of ignoring the implications of these concepts.
Jodie said the session with Boho was an engaging and fun way to commence the youth group program.
"I look forward to continuing these important conversations with young people at the school and supporting them to participate in the important work of community-led disaster preparedness", she said.
The disaster preparedness project partnered with Bega Valley Shire Council, Campbell Page Eden and Headspace to deliver the youth program.
If you want to know more about the youth group or the disaster preparedness project contact Jodie: jodie.accesscentre@gmail.com.
