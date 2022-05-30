Pambula trail builders Creative Lines, providing new pathways to connecting with country

Local trail builders Creative Lines will be playing an important role in the creation of the new mountain bike trails in the Nullica Forest close to Eden, offering specialist cultural and trail building knowledge.
There has been a strongly stated environmental focus on the new trails with Forestry Corporation's partnership leader Brendan Grimson saying the project was pretty easy to support from the start.
"We wanted to celebrate traditional owners and land management," Mr Grimson said.
They are aspects that Pambula-based Creatives Lines will be involved in as they work as sub-contractors to overall trail constructors Contour Works.
"We will be building certain sections and working on any areas that are classified as culturally sensitive," Creative Lines director Yully Forest said.
"We will have a 1.7 tonne excavator and a ground crew working with hand tools to shape the trails," he added.
Creative Lines was formed about four years ago but Mr Forest has 20 years in the industry and also has a keen interest in mountain biking himself.
The company says it is "dedicated to enhancing the natural environmental assets of Australia and takes a respected, knowledgable and progressive approach to projects".
That environment-focused approach has brought Creative Lines increasing business in the Bega Valley Shire, and further afield.
"We're finalising the design phase on the Bundian Way and we're just finishing work on the Pinnacles upgrade," Mr Forest said.
The company has been involved in the upgrade of the Pinnacles loop walking track off Haycock Road where new viewing platforms will provide improved views of the dramatically-coloured sand and gravel clay deposited around 65 million years ago.
"We have been working in sandstone and building two new lookouts, a platform and significant viewing bay, as well as resurfacing 300m of trail on the loop," Mr Forest said.
The company has also worked on trails at Mount Buller, Mount Kosciuszko and also in Tumbarumba as well as at Tura Headland.
"We've done a lot of regeneration work around Cooma and Berridale. Public works are our main gigs,"
Creative Lines works closely with Local Aboriginal Land Councils.
"We have an ethical focus that engages the local community. One of the main ethos is having reliable and consistent employement regardless of ethnicity," Mr Forest said.
"We pair up with Local Aboriginal Land Councils and we help to upskill people.
"It's a model we've chosen to have," Mr Forest said.
Regional daily news journalist on the Far South Coast of NSW. Contact me on 0418 213 780 or at denise.dion@austcommunitymedia.com.au
