Eden MTB trail construction commencement to be celebrated

A smoking ceremony and sod turning event will mark the commencement of the construction of Stage 1 of Eden's mountain bike trails this Thursday, May 26.
Eden Mountain Bike Club president Stan Soroka said the event would celebrate the start of the project being undertaken in earnest, as 56km of new trails in the Nullica State Forest are set to become a physical reality.
"It's all happening, we're so excited," Stan said.
"We still have a long way to go, but this is going to have a great impact on our social and economic standing in the town and the region."
With a swathe of other MTB trails and events already popular in the broader region, Mr Soroka said that Eden's new trails would be joining the growing list, including Tathra, Narooma and Mogo.
"This will be adding to the whole south-east - if you include Ulladulla, Nowra, the Southern Highlands and others you can ride a big loop for three whole weeks," he said.
"But really this is about enjoying the destination we have, and we are so fortunate we've got a tourism industry here and things we can offer in both summer and winter - it's just magnificent.
"There's a lot going on in Eden, but this is one big project I can see everyone benefiting from," Stan said.
Monaroo Elder BJ Cruse will welcome attendees and Yuin man Nathan Lygon will conduct a smoking ceremony, prior to contractor Contour Works turning over some earth on the trail site.
The event will be held this Thursday May 26 at 10.30am in Nullica State Forest next to Nethercote Road where Freshwater fire trail meets it and will be well signposted.
The project is funded by the Bushfire Local Economic Recovery Fund (BLERF) which is jointly funded by the Commonwealth and the New South Wales Government under the Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
