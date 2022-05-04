Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Eden Mountain Bike Project on the right trail

Updated May 4 2022 - 6:52am, first published 6:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Contour Works has been appointed to construct Stage 1 of the Eden Mountain Bike Hub project with construction due to commence in May.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.