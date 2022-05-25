Magnet
IPC recommends council review following refusal to release documents related to Eden lime dust damage

Leah Szanto
Updated May 25 2022 - 5:57am, first published 5:35am
An internal review has been recommended to Bega Valley Shire Council (BVSC) by the Information and Privacy Commission (IPC) following its refusal to release information related to a road stabilisation operation that caused extensive damage to properties in Eden almost two years ago.

