Magnet
Home/News/Local News

New Buildings Rd two-week closure for bridge work

Updated May 20 2022 - 12:26am, first published 12:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The bridge on New Buildings Road at Wyndham is to be closed to all traffic for up to two weeks starting Monday, May 23, to allow continued maintenance Traffic for NSW reports.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.