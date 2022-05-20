New Buildings Rd two-week closure for bridge work

The bridge on New Buildings Road at Wyndham is to be closed to all traffic for up to two weeks starting Monday, May 23, to allow continued maintenance Traffic for NSW reports.
New Buildings Road will be closed to all traffic 24 hours a day, Monday to Friday, for the relocation of the bridge support system, to ensure future connectivity for transport customers.
A detour via Mount Darragh Road, Burragate Road and Big Jack Mountain Road will be in place. Motorists are advised to allow up to 40 minutes additional travel time.
The bridge will be open during weekends.
Ongoing bridge maintenance activities will continue under stop/slow traffic control between 7am and 4pm until mid-August 2022, weather permitting.
Traffic control and a reduced speed limit of 40kmh will be in place for the safety of workers and motorists.
Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions, allow additional travel time and follow the directions of signs and traffic control.
Transport for NSW thanked motorists for their patience during this time.
