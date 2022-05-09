Magnet
Home/News/Local News

'Planning is not enough': Eden community call for urgent action on Lake Curalo management

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 11 2022 - 6:28am, first published May 9 2022 - 4:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

It may have been decades since people could sail, swim and fish on Lake Curalo in Eden, but locals haven't forgotten how much they enjoyed it and what an asset it was to the Far South Coast town.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.