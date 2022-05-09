'Planning is not enough': Eden community call for urgent action on Lake Curalo management

It may have been decades since people could sail, swim and fish on Lake Curalo in Eden, but locals haven't forgotten how much they enjoyed it and what an asset it was to the Far South Coast town.
Over time, increased sedimentation from erosion in the lake's catchment, as well as rubbish, has gradually filled the body of water, reducing its depth and making it unhealthy and less usable.
After many years seeking more effective solutions to the issues facing the lake, categorised as an Intermittently Closed and Open Lakes and Lagoons (ICOLL), residents are continuing to fight for more urgent action to be implemented.
About 75 locals gathered on the shore of Lake Curalo on Saturday, May 7, for a photo shoot aiming to raise awareness and fuel the drive for preservation of the lake, in the hopes better support and strategies could lead to a healthier ecosystem, for both people and wildlife.
Eden Recovery and Resilience Alliance (ERRA) contacted council in March outlining ongoing community concern and frustration regarding environmental issues facing the lake.
Carina Severs, ERRA chairperson, said it was a really lovely sunny warm day beside Lake Curalo, with a great turnout of people.
"Most people were expressing relief that their concerns were progressing and they could see a bit of a light at the end of the tunnel," Ms Severs said.
Ms Severs said councillor Joy Robin attended on Saturday and confirmed council had put aside $100,000 to have something done about the state of Lake Curalo, including progression of the CMP.
"What's the point of having these plans if nobody respects them? The lake is just getting worse and worse and it's going to get to a point where it's irreversible," Ms Severs said.
"Planning is not enough, we must act on those plans."
The Lake Curalo Estuary Processes Study of 2002 estimated the sediment yield from the lake's catchment to be 11 tonnes per square kilometre per year, equal to approximately 30 truckloads of sediment per year flowing into the lake. This is at the upper end of sediment yield estimates for undisturbed south coast catchments.
While Bega Valley Shire Council was finalising its Coastal Management Plan (CMP), expected to go on public exhibition by mid-2022, it was due in 2021 and ERRA said it was calling for recommendations made in a number of expert studies over the last 20 years to be amalgamated into council's CMP and actioned as soon as possible.
Lyn Carlson of Garden of Eden Caravan Park, which backs on to Lake Curalo, said the gathering on Saturday was positive.
"Everyone is hoping for something to happen, it would be so much better for the town," Ms Carlson said.
"People like camping down there with view of water, but when it smells people complain and there's nothing I can do about it."
According to Ms Carlson visitors to the caravan park often ask if they can put a kayak in the lake and she said it would benefit her business if it was cleaned up.
"They would love to make use of it, but it's not clean enough. It could be a drawcard, they've built this beautiful boardwalk, it's a waste if people can't use it more," she said.
Ms Carlson said $100,000 was nowhere near enough funding to dredge the whole lake, which she believed was the solution.
"The silt and the impact from stormwater drains is unbelievable, it needs cleaning out. Council need to try and clean it up, we would like to see them do something about it."
Bega Valley Shire councillors will be at Eden Community Market on May 21, and Ms Carlson said she encouraged others to have a chat to them about the issue.
"We need to get it done, with so much going on in Eden, this would really help the town," she said.
ERRA committee members are making a video presentation to councillors on June 9, to highlight community concerns and call for urgent implementation of previously identified solutions.
"We can't afford more studies and more delays," Ms Severs said.
Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au
