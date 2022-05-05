Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball (April 22)

Despite taking four attempts to hold the Eden Combined Churches Debutante Ball, the group not only managed one night but two because of the number of debutantes involved.
Organiser Pam Inwood said COVID lockdowns prevented the ball going ahead in June 2021 as originally planned, then in spring 2021 and also in February 2022 and resulted in the two balls going ahead some 10 months after originally planned.
"They started practising their dances and got within a week when we were locked down," Ms Inwood said.
Originally due to be the last big event for the Eden Fishermen's Club, a further lockdown pushed the date out again and it was moved to Oaklands, Pambula.
There was relief all round for the organising committee of Pam Inwood, and Dave Boulton (dance teachers), Anne Flint, Ruth Fletcher and Flo Young when it finally went ahead.
Ms Young has been associated with the deb balls for 28 years now and along with the other organisers was thanked by Ashley Sher and Holly Evans on behalf of the group.
The two flower girls Stella Collins and Grace Armfield attended both nights and in a link to the Debutante Ball's history, they are both descendants of Mary (nee Wood) Cocks who started the ball, and her sister Monica Wood, Ms Inwood explained.
The cake was cut by Imogen Flint and McKenzie Baker with their partners Damon Kerr and Cooper Flint in attendance.
"The atmosphere was fantastic on the two nights, they remembered their dances and were presented to Reverend Rod and Christene Oldfield of the Sapphire Coast Anglian Parish," Ms Inwood said.
After the debutantes and their partners performed the three traditional deb ball dances - including the Pride of Erin - they got their parents, grand parents or supporters to join them on the dance floor.
All photos are courtesy of Angi High Photography (www.angihigh.com.au)
