Campaign against national park ecodevelopment continues as nature lovers gather to 'Keep the Cape wild'

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 27 2022 - 6:42am, first published 1:00am
Users of Ben Boyd National Park gathered at Bittangabee Campground for a picnic and meeting on Monday, April 25, an informal opportunity to discuss ongoing concerns regarding the planned development of the Light to Light Walk.

Users of Ben Boyd National Park opposed to the ecotourism development plans currently on the table met at Bittangabee Bay for a picnic on Monday, April 25. Photo: Green Cape Fishing Alliance
