Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Florabel offers high tea treats for Mother's Day

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated May 4 2022 - 6:06am, first published May 2 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Mother's Day is around the corner and Eden café Florabel has planned a high tea to help make the occasion special this year.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.