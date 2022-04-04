Magnet
Home/News/Local News

Anglicare proposes accommodation units for disused Eden aged care facility, 'best scenario' for vulnerable community members

Leah Szanto
By Leah Szanto
Updated April 6 2022 - 7:10am, first published April 4 2022 - 10:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The national housing crisis is disproportionately affecting some regional communities, including Eden on the Far South Coast of NSW.

COMMUNITY FOCUSED: Michael Palmer of Anglicare, Bega Valley Shire councillors Liz Seckold and Karen Wright, and Mick Brosnan of SJASC. Photo supplied
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Leah Szanto

Leah Szanto

Journalist

Leah Szanto is a regional journalist covering the Far South Coast of New South Wales. If you would like to share your story, get in touch: 0428 194 573 or email leah.szanto@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Eden news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.